Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Friday, June 28th, 2019

Create a buzz: how to help save wild bees – even if you don’t have a garden

Author:     Kate Bradbury
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Sat 22 Jun 2019 06.00 EDT
 Link: Create a buzz: how to help save wild bees – even if you don’t have a garden
Stephan:   It is in the interest of every human being on the planet to support bees; if these little creatures who are Earth's major pollinators disappear so will humanity, since the majority of human foods are dependent for their growth on bees. Here is a list of things you can do no matter where you live, no matter how small or large your home location. And if you don't do it, well, you know what happens, so you could speed things up by cutting your own throat.

 

Growing purple coneflowers will attract wild bees. Credit: Alamy

With a little know how, balconies, doorsteps and window boxes can all be turned into wildlife havens.

Last year’s extreme weather meant a tough year for many of the UK’s bees, and conservationists are concerned that could have a knock-on effect this year and beyond. According to a report from the Bumblebee Conservation Trust, they could face long-term problems from future heatwaves. But we can give them a helping hand.

You don’t need to keep honeybees to help bees – in fact, a 2018 study commissioned by Cambridge University suggests that this can harm wild bees. It’s thought that the more bees there are in an area, the more competition there is for nectar and pollen; if every shopping centre has three or four hives on the roof, what does that mean for the wild bees?

It would be easy to assume that our built-up towns and […]

Read the Full Article