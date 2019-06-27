Warren’s brilliant plan to neutralize Republican voter suppression

Stephan: I am not seeing or reading much about voter suppression in the big media, but beneath the surface the Republicans are carrying out a determined campaign to rig the election, and blocking efforts to make sure the Russians do not also try to rig it on Trump's behalf. The only presidential candidate who takes these threats seriously is Elizabeth Warren, and here is what she proposes. She is very smart, and her plan will work and protect the election if implemented.

Senator and presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) released a “plan to strengthen our democracy” on Tuesday.

Much of Warren’s plan tracks the For the People Act of 2019, the legislation commonly referred to as “H.R. 1,” which House Democrats passed last March. What sets Warren’s plan apart is the sophisticated mechanisms she uses to insulate voting reforms from state officials hostile to voting rights.

Warren’s plan is not a perfect solution to the problem of anti-democratic state officials, and, like nearly all laws, it is defenseless against a rogue Supreme Court that is determined to give an electoral advantage to Republicans. Nevertheless, it’s a thoughtful effort at least, to mitigate red states’ ability to sabotage pro-democratic reforms.

The Warren plan includes many of the same reforms included in H.R. 1, a bill which represents the consensus among congressional Democrats and voting rights groups. Like H.R. 1, Warren pushes for enhanced election security, automatic voter registration, early voting at least 15 days before […]