Trump EPA OKs ‘Emergency’ Use of Bee-Killing Pesticide on 13.9 Million Acres

Stephan: Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell and the Republican Senate, as Jay Inslee pointed out in the debate tonight, constitute an existential threat to humanity, and the earth itself. I know that sounds to some as if I am being partisan, but I am not. If this were a Democratic administration behaving the way Trump and the Republicans are behaving I would say the same thing. My observations are based on facts, not partisanship.

More than 40 percent of insects could go extinct globally in the next few decades. So why did the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) last week OK the ’emergency’ use of the bee-killing pesticide sulfoxaflor on 13.9 million acres?

EcoWatch teamed up with Center for Biological Diversity via EcoWatch Live on Facebook to find out why. Environmental Health Director and Senior Attorney Lori Ann Burd explained how there is a loophole in the The Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act under section 18, “that allows for entities and states to request emergency exemptions to spraying pesticides where they otherwise wouldn’t be allowed to spray.”