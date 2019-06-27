Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Thursday, June 27th, 2019

Trump EPA OKs ‘Emergency’ Use of Bee-Killing Pesticide on 13.9 Million Acres

Author:     Jordan Simmons
Source:     EcoWatch
Publication Date:     June 25, 2019
Stephan:   Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell and the Republican Senate, as Jay Inslee pointed out in the debate tonight, constitute an existential threat to humanity, and the earth itself. I know that sounds to some as if I am being partisan, but I am not. If this were a Democratic administration behaving the way Trump and the Republicans are behaving I would say the same thing. My observations are based on facts, not partisanship.

Plane spraying toxins over fields of food.
Credit: Marcos Alves / Moment Open / Getty

More than 40 percent of insects could go extinct globally in the next few decades. So why did the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) last week OK the ’emergency’ use of the bee-killing pesticide sulfoxaflor on 13.9 million acres?

EcoWatch teamed up with Center for Biological Diversity via EcoWatch Live on Facebook to find out why. Environmental Health Director and Senior Attorney Lori Ann Burd explained how there is a loophole in the The Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act under section 18, “that allows for entities and states to request emergency exemptions to spraying pesticides where they otherwise wouldn’t be allowed to spray.”

In a press release sent to EcoWatch, the Center for Biological Diversity stated:

The approval includes 2019 crops of cotton and sorghum in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. […]

1 Comment

  1. Rev. Dean on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 11:08 am

    Extinction of the pollinators means extinction for humans, too.