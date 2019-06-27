India is running out of water, fast

Stephan: I have been telling my readers for years now to watch for the collapse of the Himalayan hydrology, as a result of less rain during the monsoons, warmer temperatures, and the melting of the Himalayan glaciers. Well it's here, and it is about to radically disrupt India, producing tens of millions of internal refugees.

At least 21 cities in India, including capital New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, will run out of groundwater by 2020, affecting around 100 million people. (emphasis added)

India’s news network NDTV said 40 percent of India’s population will have no access to drinking water by 2030, according to a report by the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog) – the country’s principal planning organisation.

One of the worrying predictions of climate change has been a weakening monsoon season in South Asia. For the last five years, rainfall in the region has been below average, with 2015 being the worst at 86 percent.

This year’s late monsoon progress is worrying, with a prolonged heatwave aggravating the situation. From Andhra Pradesh to Bihar, the late onset of monsoon cloud and rain has allowed daily temperatures to remain higher than normal.

Chennai out of water

The city of Chennai in Tamil Nadu state is now virtually out of water, while it has been hitting […]