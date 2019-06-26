Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Wednesday, June 26th, 2019

Jay Inslee Just Dropped The Most Ambitious Cimate Plan From a Presidential Candidate Here’s Who it Targets

Author:     Kate Aronoff
Source:     The Intercept
Publication Date:     June 24 2019, 10:39 a.m.
 Link: Jay Inslee Just Dropped The Most Ambitious Cimate Plan From a Presidential Candidate Here’s Who it Targets
Stephan:   At this point my preferred ticket is: Inslee- Warren, or Warren-Inslee. It works either way. I live in Washington state and for the last decade have watched Inslee and what he has done in this state, and how he has worked. His views on climate change particularly I see as dispositive on his behalf.

Washington state Democratic Governor Jay Inslee
Credit: Zach Gibson/Getty

Jay Inslee, A 2020 presidential hopeful, released an expansive plan on Monday that attempts to capture and rein in the full range of what’s propping up the fossil-fuel economy, from big banks, to lax drilling laws, to federal subsidies. The Washington governor is the first candidate to call — and plan explicitly — for phasing out fossil fuel production writ large in the United States, through both legislative and executive actions to ban fracking and to prohibit fossil fuel leases on public lands, among other sweeping changes. The plan also explores possibilities for restricting drilling on nonpublic lands, such as instituting mandatory buffers between drilling operations and populated areas like schools, homes, and hospitals.

Inslee’s “Freedom From Fossil Fuels” plan looks to take on the leadership of fossil fuel companies directly and account for their role in climate and environmental crises, in part by establishing an Office of Environmental Justice within the Department of Justice. “The Inslee Administration will ensure that polluters pay for their actions, and will […]

Read the Full Article