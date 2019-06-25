Indianapolis archbishop revokes Jesuit prep school’s Catholic identity

Stephan: The sexual dysfunction of the Roman Catholic Church is now its most defining characteristic. Literally every day there are stories of this reality, and the hypocrisy it engenders. You know about all the molestation of children and even nuns. Now read this and, as you do, keep in mind that a number of studies have shown that between 30-40 percent of RC priests are homosexuals.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA — The Archdiocese of Indianapolis announced Thursday that a local Jesuit high school will no longer be recognized as a Catholic school, due to a disagreement about the employment of a teacher who attempted to contract a same-sex marriage.

“All those who minister in Catholic educational institutions carry out an important ministry in communicating the fullness of Catholic teaching to students both by word and action inside and outside the classroom,” the archdiocese said in a statement Thursday.

“In the Archdiocese of Indianapolis, every archdiocesan Catholic school and private Catholic school has been instructed to clearly state in its contracts and ministerial job descriptions that all ministers must convey and be supportive of all teachings of the Catholic Church.”

Teachers, the archdiocese said, are classified as ‘ministers’ because “it is their duty and privilege to ensure that students receive instruction in Catholic doctrine and practice. To effectively bear witness to Christ, whether they teach religion or not, all ministers in their professional and private lives must […]