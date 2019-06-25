Devastating Rain Spells Are on Their Way

Stephan: Have you noticed? Climate change is not coming, it is here. We are going to start seeing story after story, multiples in a day, from all around the world, each reporting destructive and transforming weather and climate events. And the events will get worse and worse. The trend is clear. Given where we are, I think, it is going to take some months yet before recognition of what is happening reaches critical mass in public consciousness. There isn't enough coherent comprehensive coverage for people to understand what is at stake. My hope is that when that happens it will become clear to everyone how great has been incompetent dysfunction of the Congress and the president concerning this epic transformation. You should vote for the candidates that recognize and support active climate change preparation and remediation. You are voting for your life.

Canadian scientists have examined an exhaustive collection of rain records for the past 50 years to confirm the fears of climate scientists: bouts of very heavy rain are on the increase.

They have measured this increase in parts of Canada, most of Europe, the U.S. Midwest and Northeast, northern Australia, Western Russia and parts of China.

From 2004 to 2013, worldwide, bouts of extreme rainfall rain increased by 7%. In Europe and Asia, the same decade registered a rise of 8.6% in cascades of heavy rain.

The scientists report in the journal Water Resources Research that they excluded areas where the records were less than complete, but analyzed 8,700 daily rain records from 100,000 stations that monitor rainfall worldwide. They found that from 1964 to 2013, the frequency of catastrophic downpours increased with each decade.

“By introducing a new approach to analyzing extremes, using thousands of rain records, we reveal a clear increase in the frequency of extreme rain events over the recent […]