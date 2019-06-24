Last year, 40% of honey-bee colonies in the US died. But bees aren’t the only insects disappearing in unprecedented numbers.

-
During the winter, about 40% of honey bee colonies in the US perished.
- Honey bees pollinate $15 billion worth of US crops every year. Their decline has a major impact on our food production and supply.
- But the honey bee is just one of many insects in decline — 40% of the world’s insect species are in decline, according to a February 2019 study.
- The die-offs are happening primarily because insects are losing their habitats to farming and urbanization. The use of pesticidesand fertilizers is also to blame, and so is climate change.
- The rapid shrinking of insect populations is a sign that the planet is in the midst of a sixth mass extinction.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
It may feel more natural to fret about wolves, sea turtles, and white rhinos dying off than it is to feel remorse about vanishing bugs.
But the loss of insects is a dire […]
It is beyond sad that spring time in central NC is so quiet. I live in a very wooded neighborhood and often take the dog to swim at a large lake nearby. Over the last 3 or so years the insects have gone missing almost completely. In the past I was a car nut who was annoyed by bug splatters on my handiwork, no more, days pass without even one.
Without those bugs I no longer see the bats flying in the early evening or though I have a bird feeder few small birds feeding. This year even the spiders are many fewer spinning their webs near the outside lights as there is not much to catch. Yet when I bring it up to others most have not noticed or are very happy the bugs are gone. So very sad I feel a visceral sense of aloneness and foreboding.
Being a gardener, I always plant flowers that the bees love just to make sure my plants get pollinated. These flowers are an essential part of our garden and we could not get most crops to grow without them. Luckily, we always have pollinators in our garden which covers our entire property, and feeds us for the whole year. We could not live without the bees; not could the rest of mankind.
“The die-offs are happening primarily because insects are losing their habitats to farming and urbanization. The use of pesticides and fertilizers is also to blame, and so is climate change.” The author forgot to mention increasing exposure to radiation emitted by wireless technology as another cause. Wait and see what 5G technology will do to bees. It’s not going to be nice.
“Wait and see what 5G technology will do to bees. It’s not going to be nice.” And to us!