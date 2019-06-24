“Easy to Pay for Something That Costs Less”: New Study Shows Medicare for All Would Save US $5.1 Trillion Over Ten Years

Stephan: As the election is gearing up, I am once again hearing the neoliberals crying out: How will we pay for the crazy ideas the Democratic candidates are proposing about healthcare for all. So I want to let you in on the deep secret no one in the American illness profit system wants you to know. Everything the neoliberal Republican Trumpers and the insurance companies are saying is crap. That's not an opinion that's a fact. Here are some facts. They are a year old, but still valid. The truth is your health is irrelevant, sick or well, you are a cow to be milked so that the people who control this evil system can keep making grotesque profits. If you have any sense at all you will vote for the Democratic candidates, and advocate for someone like Elizabeth Warren who actually understands data, and has spent her life trying to implement policies that foster wellbeing.

BURLINGTON, VERMONT – Confronting the question most commonly asked of the growing number of Americans who support replacing America’s uniquely inefficient and immoral for-profit healthcare system with Medicare for All—”How do we pay for it?”—a new paper released Friday by researchers at the Political Economy Research Institute (PERI) shows that financing a single-payer system would actually be quite simple, given that it would cost significantly less than the status quo.

“It’s easy to pay for something that costs less,” Robert Pollin, economics professor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and lead author of the new analysis, declared during a panel discussion at The Sanders Institute Gathering in Burlingon, Vermont, where Pollin unveiled the paper for the first time.

According to the 200-page analysis of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-Vt.) Medicare for All Act of 2017, the researchers found that “based on 2017 US healthcare expenditure figures, the cumulative savings for the first decade operating under Medicare for All would be $5.1 trillion, equal to 2.1 percent of cumulative GDP, without accounting for broader […]