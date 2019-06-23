The US Military Emits More Pollution than Some Small Countries

A new analysis by Brown University finds that the Pentagon is the single largest producer of greenhouse gases in the world and emits more pollution than some small countries of comparable size, for example Sweden. (emphasis added)

Published on June 12, the report uses the Costs of War Project to look at the years following the 2001 September 11th attacks to get a snapshot of the US military’s emissions. The report looks at the cost of America’s huge military, its operations and its wider defense program. It finds that between 2001 and 2017 the military’s output of CO2 was around 766 million metric tons. That is a huge figure.

To give more a basis for comparison, the researchers then zeroed in on specific years.

In 2017 alone, the US military emitted approximately 59 million metric tons of greenhouse gases. That doesn’t just dwarf business output. It actually adds up to more than the annual output of small countries like, Sweden, Portugal or Denmark. Were the US military a country it would […]