Researchers ‘Lost’ 17,000 Wallets in Hundreds of Cities to See What People Would Actually Return

Stephan: This is the kind of meticulous counter-intuitive research I love. It tells you something real, and unexpected, and insightful. It also contains a great deal of important nuance. Look at where the U.S. stands.

Plenty of people around the world, it turns out, are willing to return a stranger’s lost wallet—especially if it’s filled with cash, according to a counterintuitive study.

The study, published in the journal Science on Thursday, was a meticulous social experiment that took three years and over half a million dollars to complete.

A group of 13 research assistants (11 men and 2 women) were recruited for a trip around the world. They traveled to 355 major cities across 40 countries. In each city, they visited banks, theaters, hotels, police stations, and other public spaces and turned in a “lost wallet,” which they claimed to have found on the street, to a nearby employee.

The wallets were all see-through and contained a grocery list written in the country’s primary language, a key, and business cards with a male name and email address where the finder could presumably reach the owner. Some of the wallets also contained […]