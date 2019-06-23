Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Sunday, June 23rd, 2019

Researchers ‘Lost’ 17,000 Wallets in Hundreds of Cities to See What People Would Actually Return

Author:     Ed Cara
Source:     Gizmodo
Publication Date:     Thursday 2:00pm
 Link: Researchers ‘Lost’ 17,000 Wallets in Hundreds of Cities to See What People Would Actually Return
Stephan:   This is the kind of meticulous counter-intuitive research I love. It tells you something real, and unexpected, and insightful. It also contains a great deal of important nuance. Look at where the U.S. stands.

The “Big Money” wallet lost in some countries, containing nearly $100 in cash.
Credit: Christian Lukas Zünd/ Science

Plenty of people around the world, it turns out, are willing to return a stranger’s lost wallet—especially if it’s filled with cash, according to a counterintuitive study.

The study, published in the journal Science on Thursday, was a meticulous social experiment that took three years and over half a million dollars to complete.

A group of 13 research assistants (11 men and 2 women) were recruited for a trip around the world. They traveled to 355 major cities across 40 countries. In each city, they visited banks, theaters, hotels, police stations, and other public spaces and turned in a “lost wallet,” which they claimed to have found on the street, to a nearby employee.

The wallets were all see-through and contained a grocery list written in the country’s primary language, a key, and business cards with a male name and email address where the finder could presumably reach the owner. Some of the wallets also contained […]

Read the Full Article

1 Comment

  1. John Alexander on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 8:53 am

    Most interesting and counterintuitive. That said, I actually did lose my wallet with considerably more money and credit cards. It was returned by a stranger with money intact.