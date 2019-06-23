Environmental group says new nuclear power plant too pricey for Utah’s municipal utilities

SALT LAKE CITY — A group opposed to a new type of nuclear plant being developed said Thursday the price of power produced there would be more than other carbon-free energy sources, making it a bad investment for Utah’s municipal utilities.
“We feel the numbers are independent and speak for themselves,” Michael Shea, a senior policy associate for the Healthy Environmental Alliance of Utah, told reporters at a news conference discussing the findings in a new study.
The study, by Salt Lake City-based Energy Strategies, found power produced by the small modular nuclear reactors to be built in Idaho would cost more than $66 per megawatt hour, compared to as low as just over $38 for wind and solar power.
“It does not make economic sense from a market perspective for a group like (the Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems) to be investing in what is essentially a subsidized science project that has not ever been proven,” Shea said.
A statement issued […]
Where are the stories about molten salt reactors that can’t meltdown and consume used fuel from LWRs. This story is about a new waste producing LWR that is small, uses passive cooling and has never been built before. What could go wrong?
I’m becoming more and more anti-tech as the “market forces” driving change in our world are so misguided, corrupt and willfully blind to current and future harm. It is a collective madness that has many citizens staring at smart phones, excited about self-driving cars, ai, fast fashion while the natural world is collapsing and over 300,000 tons of spent nuclear fuel is added to daily. Will we be able to apply our individual and collective intelligence to sorting any of this out or do we just choke on our waste and poison?