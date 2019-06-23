Blue States Roll Out Aggressive Climate Strategies. Red States Keep to the Sidelines.

Stephan: Here is further confirmation of the Great Schism Trend. This divergence is going to have a critical effect as the years go on. I think we will retain the federal form, but power will move to states or regions. For example by the time Mississippi, Alabama, and Lousiana realize climate change is real and a transformative force, the west coast, Blue California, Oregon, and Washington will be so far ahead it will not be possible for the Red states to catch up. The combination of climate change with this distortion I think is going to permanently change the country.

WASHINGTON — At a time when the country is already deeply fractured along partisan lines, individual states are starting to pursue vastly different policies on climate change with the potential to cement an economic and social divide for years to come.

A growing number of blue states are adopting sweeping new climate laws — such as New York’s bill, passed this week, to zero out net greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 — that aim to reorient their entire economies around clean energy, transforming the way people get their electricity, heat their homes and commute to work.

But these laws are passing almost exclusively in states controlled by Democrats, while Republican-led states have largely resisted enacting aggressive new climate policies in recent years. At the same time, the Trump administration is rolling back federal climate regulations, which means many […]