This horrific rape accusation against Donald Trump deserves to be considered carefully and seriously

Advice columnist E. Jean Carroll is coming out with a new book, and in a bombshell excerpt appearing in New York magazine, she tells a horrific story that President Trump raped her in a department store in 1995 or 1996.
In the piece, she says that though she never went to the police, she told two friends about the incident at the time, and that they confirmed that to the magazine. The White House is saying that the story is false.
I have previously argued that while we shouldn’t reflexively believe all accusers, I do believe that sexual assault accusers deserve to be taken seriously. Ideally, the credibility of the accusations should be viewed independently of any partisan blinders. We should all consider this story carefully and avoid jumping to quick conclusions one way or another.
In the story, part of a book describing encounters with “hideous” men in her life, Carroll writes that Trump approached her in the upscale Fifth Avenue store Bergdorf Goodman, having recognized her from her […]
Thank you for posting this, another in numerous stories of women who have spoken out about being assaulted by Trump. We have a “leader” who unabashedly and unapologetically talks about “grabbing them by the pussy”. Who openly makes liscentious comments about his own daughter. Whose wife, and mistresses, are former or present pornography models and stars, clearly demonstrating that this is the only thing that matters in a woman to him. This is the behavior of a rapist. Somehow, to me, that we have such a vile man in the White House, that our “first lady” is a former Russian porn model, that millions of women have marched wearing pussy hats in protest, and yet this continues and is normalized……….tells another side of what has sadly happened in the deconstruction of our country.