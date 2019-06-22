This horrific rape accusation against Donald Trump deserves to be considered carefully and seriously

Stephan: We have a criminal and a rapist as president, and right now 42.6% of Americans think that is just peachy keen. E. Jean Carroll is, if my count is right, the 16th woman to make charges that Donald Trump sexually assaulted and molested them. And then there is everything else, including the concentration camps.

Advice columnist E. Jean Carroll is coming out with a new book, and in a bombshell excerpt appearing in New York magazine, she tells a horrific story that President Trump raped her in a department store in 1995 or 1996.

In the piece, she says that though she never went to the police, she told two friends about the incident at the time, and that they confirmed that to the magazine. The White House is saying that the story is false.

I have previously argued that while we shouldn’t reflexively believe all accusers, I do believe that sexual assault accusers deserve to be taken seriously. Ideally, the credibility of the accusations should be viewed independently of any partisan blinders. We should all consider this story carefully and avoid jumping to quick conclusions one way or another.