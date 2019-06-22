They Are Concentration Camps — and They Are Also Prisons

We are paying to put children in unheated cages, to leave them there for weeks at a time. They can't wash, they cannot change their clothes, brush their teeth. They sleep on cold concrete floors covered only by tinfoil emergency blankets. Many are smeared with feces and vomit, frightened, wondering where they are, why they are there. And then there are the government and corporate employees who are doing this. This is not going to stop until we rise up as citizens and stop it. Here are some places to start, but what is needed is a new Nuremberg trial for Trump and those that are doing this.

A place where large numbers of people (such as prisoners of war, political prisoners, refugees, or the members of an ethnic or religious minority) are detained or confined under armed guard.

a place where large numbers of people, especially political prisoners or members of persecuted minorities, are deliberately imprisoned in a relatively small area with inadequate facilities, sometimes to provide forced labor or to await mass execution.

They are concentration camps. You and I, thanks to our presidential criminal, are funding concentration camps. Use the words, get used to the words, because they are the accurate words. How does that feel? Here are two dictionary definitions of concentration camp:

The words “Holocaust” and “concentration camp” were trending on Twitter on Tuesday. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had referred to the prison camps that migrant children are being kept in as “concentration camps,” and a virtual war erupted. The feigned outrage of conservatives was loud. Some argued that the Holocaust was a singular event, to which no parallel should be claimed. Meanwhile, many historians and people personally connected to the Holocaust insisted that the comparison was valid.

As a Native writer and a Jewish writer, respectively, whose ancestors and cultures were subject to attempted state-sanctioned annihilation, we are not opposed to people using the words “concentration camps” to describe the camps in which migrant children, teens and adults are being caged. The words accurately apply, and we should not hesitate to use Holocaust comparisons in appropriate situations like this one. However, if we stop at analogies that are suggestive of a faraway time and place, we are disregarding a wide web of interconnected atrocities that impact millions of people right […]