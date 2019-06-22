The US suicide rate is up 33% since 1999, research says

The suicide rate in the United States continues to climb, with a rate in 2017 that was 33% higher than in 1999, new research finds. (Emphasis added)

Suicide rates among people 15 to 64 increased significantly during that period, rising from 10.5 per 100,000 people in 1999 to 14 per 100,000 in 2017, the most recent year with available data, according to annual research published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics on Thursday.

The report noted that America’s suicide rates are at the highest level since World War II. Those who identify as American Indian or Alaska Natives had the highest increase among all race and ethnicity groups, according to the research.