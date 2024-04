The US suicide rate is up 33% since 1999, research says

Stephan: Ever you ever considered suicide? I recently had a godson attempt suicide and, over the years I have had half a dozen friends kill themselves, and another half a dozen end their lives because of terminal illness in assisted suicide. It is something that is rarely covered in media, and even more rarely discussed in a gathering. It should be because it is dramatically on the rise, particularly amongst the young, which is a sign of dramatic social failure. Here are some facts. If you are considering suicide and seek to get help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at(8255). There is also a crisis text line . For crisis support in Spanish, call