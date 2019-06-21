Orlando wants money upfront after Trump stiffs cities on campaign rally bills

Stephan: Donald Trump is a serial criminal, that is a statement of fact. Anybody who knows Trump's history knows about the hundreds, perhaps thousands, of workers, contractors, illegal immigrant workers, cities, convention centers, landscapers, carpenters, rug installers, and on and on that he has stiffed and cheated. And so Orlando, Florida, has done the sane and correct thing, as this report describes. This is our president.

Donald Trump is campaigning for re-election in 2020, y’all. Of course, that’s something he’s been doing since he became president in January 2017. Any time you see Trump at a rally somewhere in America, he’s doing what he does best: shouting slogans, getting people to talk about building a useless wall, and proclaiming his innocence. Everything that about 33% of the voting public wants in a president, I guess? According to the Center for Public Integrity, Trump’s campaign has been doing what any Trump organization does—not paying its bills. In this case, it includes bills accrued for local law enforcement assistance at Trump campaign events, requested by the Secret Service.

Looking through municipal records, the Center for Public Integrity found that Trump’s campaign still owes around $841,219, dating as far back as 2016, to at least nine city governments. The largest unpaid bill dates to February of this year, owed to El Paso, Texas. Trump held a rally there to be near his border detention centers, and the $470,417 bill is […]