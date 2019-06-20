Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Thursday, June 20th, 2019

Trump’s EPA announces new plan to save the coal industry. Experts say it won’t.

Author:     E.A. CRUNDEN
Source:     Think Progress
Publication Date:     JUN 19, 2019, 11:46 AM
Stephan:   Trump is actively making the earth's health worse; we are actually going backwards, and it is astonishing to watch.

THE LONGVIEW POWER PLANT, A COAL-FIRED PLANT, STANDS ON AUGUST 21, 2018 IN MAIDSVILLE, WEST VIRGINIA. CREDIT: SPENCER PLATT/GETTY

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on Wednesday one of President Donald Trump’s biggest efforts yet to rescue coal, even as projections show the industry in a downward spiral largely due to market forces rather than policy.

The agency unveiled the long-awaited Affordable Clean Energy (ACE) rule, designed to repeal and replace the Obama-era Clean Power Plan (CPP), which aimed to curb climate change by lowering power plant carbon dioxide emissions. The Trump administration has repeatedly argued the CPP was a federal overreach, one the ACE rule seeks to correct.

The CPP sought to reduce the power sector’s greenhouse gas emissions 32% by 2030, using 2005 levels as a baseline, largely by shifting to natural gas and renewable energy in a blow to coal. By contrast, Trump’s new ACE rule moves power to the states, giving those governments broad authority over coal emissions on a plant-by-plant basis.

“ACE will continue our nation’s environmental progress […]

1 Comment

  1. D D Delaney on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 6:49 am

    I think it’s hard to categorize the type of villain Donald Trump best represents or what his ultimate goal might be, other than seizing the Presidency for Life.