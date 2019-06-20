Psychiatry, Psychology and Climate Change

A search of U.S. National Library of Medicine using “mental health + climate change” produces 342 papers [1]. Every one of these recognizes that temperature change, sea rise, or extreme weather events causes a negative correlation with mental health. This includes 97 papers addressing the influence on babies yet unborn when their mothers go through a climate change related event [2]. If the search is expanded a bit to “mental health + migrants”, 1,092 papers come up on the PubMed database and, once again, the mental health effects are all negative [3]. If you search the Elsevier SCOPUS database just on the search term “climate change” you get 539,366 results [4]. I note all this so precisely to make the point that there should be no fact-based argument about this; we have a lot of data telling us that climate change is coming that it causes a spectrum of mental problems, some of which are lifelong. Also, that, at this point, the nations of the world are already experiencing, as any day’s […]