More than 70 million people now fleeing conflict and oppression worldwide

The number of people forced to flee their homes across the world has exceeded 70 million for the first time since records began, the UN’s refugee agency has warned.
About 70.8 million – one in every 108 people worldwide – were displaced in 2018. This includes people who were forced to flee their homes last year, as well as people who have been unable to return home for years.
The figure is a conservative estimate, according to the study’s authors, because the impact of the crisis in Venezuela is still not known.
Launching the report, the UN high commissioner for refugees, Filippo Grandi, criticised Donald Trump and other world leaders who portray migrants and refugees as a threat to society.
“In America, just like in Europe and in other parts of the world, what we are witnessing is an identification of refugees – but not just refugees, migrants as well – with people that take […]
To those Americans who think it could never happen here I say wrong. The tipping point of climate warming is past so within 10-15 years the tides will be lapping at the doorstep of 10’s of millions of Americans. No democracy or even our ersatz democracy will survive these changes. We have been warned over and over at greater and greater volume still many are still lost in the past and trying to get more stuff for the future.
Read a letter to the editor in the local paper from someone going on about the biased media regarding climate change. He said that one had to do their own research, use their own intelligence, find the hidden “facts” about the benefits of increased atmospheric carbon and how it does not increase global temps which in “fact” have decreased. These are the pov’s of the asses that are running the show!
I just joined this Newsletter, having been interested for years in the 2050 Remote Viewing work. I live in Tucson, AZ (where it is currently a mellow 107 degrees), where we are hosting many volunteers trying to help the many migrants and asylum seekers – these are the fortunate ones who have sponsors. The churches and public buildings that can offer temporary housing are overflowing. Those without sponsors are less fortunate, and humanitarian workers caught helping them in any way, including providing water or medical assistance, are liable for prison. It’s all coming true, this global tragedy, and including the backlash and denial and scapegoating that is going on so tragically in our own country.
I look forward to following this newsletter, I thank you for it.