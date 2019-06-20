More than 70 million people now fleeing conflict and oppression worldwide

The number of people forced to flee their homes across the world has exceeded 70 million for the first time since records began, the UN’s refugee agency has warned.

About 70.8 million – one in every 108 people worldwide – were displaced in 2018. This includes people who were forced to flee their homes last year, as well as people who have been unable to return home for years.

The figure is a conservative estimate, according to the study’s authors, because the impact of the crisis in Venezuela is still not known.

Launching the report, the UN high commissioner for refugees, Filippo Grandi, criticised Donald Trump and other world leaders who portray migrants and refugees as a threat to society.

“In America, just like in Europe and in other parts of the world, what we are witnessing is an identification of refugees – but not just refugees, migrants as well – with people that take […]