Forest twice size of UK destroyed in decade for big consumer brands – report

An area twice the size of the UK has been destroyed for products such as palm oil and soy over the last decade, according to analysis by GreenpeaceInternational. (emphasis added)
In 2010, members of the Consumer Goods Forum, including some of the world’s biggest consumer brands, pledged to eliminate deforestation by 2020, through the sustainable sourcing of four commodities most linked to forest destruction: soya, palm oil, paper and pulp, and cattle.
But analysis by Greenpeace International suggests that by the start of 2020, an estimated 50m hectares (123m acres) of forest are likely to have been destroyed in the growing demand for and consumption of agricultural products, in the 10 years since those promises were made. Its report, Countdown to Extinction, said that since 2010, the area planted with soya in Brazil has increased by 45% and palm oil production in Indonesia has risen by 75%.
Why do the media fail to report that this deforestation greatly accelerrates the approach of irreversible climate change?
So it seems like we have to wait for names of the corporations so that citizen outcry and protest, be it on the ground, by boycotting or thru petitions, etc can begin. This whole thing is so complex and frankly, I feel as the accumulation and sharing of data has, in its own way become THE OTHER.. or a Golem, if you will. Manipulated, fed and gorged until it runs wild, which it has when it comes false news. That said, the positive is that very little can be hidden from the public anymore and that makes it harder for the greedy, the liars, the cheats to hide.