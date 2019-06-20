Forest twice size of UK destroyed in decade for big consumer brands – report

Stephan: This is what neoliberal economics looks like, and it is literally destroying the balance of the earth, an act of unparalleled unconsciousness -- a world where only greed counts. Do not buy things containing Palm oil.

An area twice the size of the UK has been destroyed for products such as palm oil and soy over the last decade, according to analysis by GreenpeaceInternational. (emphasis added)

In 2010, members of the Consumer Goods Forum, including some of the world’s biggest consumer brands, pledged to eliminate deforestation by 2020, through the sustainable sourcing of four commodities most linked to forest destruction: soya, palm oil, paper and pulp, and cattle.

But analysis by Greenpeace International suggests that by the start of 2020, an estimated 50m hectares (123m acres) of forest are likely to have been destroyed in the growing demand for and consumption of agricultural products, in the 10 years since those promises were made. Its report, Countdown to Extinction, said that since 2010, the area planted with soya in Brazil has increased by 45% and palm oil production in Indonesia has risen by 75%.