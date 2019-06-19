Skyrocketing Drug Prices Have Americans Taking Desperate Measures

Stephan: Like you, I suspect, I have several friends who are diabetic; and my late brother was a very brittle diabetic, constantly struggling with the disease. It's not an uncommon medical disorder -- nearly 10% of Americans have it. But I had not fully appreciated what Big Pharma was doing to these people. Even though I have done several stories in SR about the grotesque rise in the cost of insulin in the U.S., and the numbers were horrible, they weren't real to me in a human sense. But last week I was in Broomfield, Colorado at the Society for Scientific Exploration and I had a conversation with an acquaintance I hadn't seen in some years. She is a middle-aged scientist living in Minneapolis and has been a diabetic since childhood. As we caught up with each other's lives she began to tell me the story of insulin as she lives it. In order to survive she now makes monthly trips to Canada to purchase the drug that keeps her alive. Insulin is not an elective drug; having access to it is a matter of life or death for diabetics. Diane told me that what cost her $1,200 eight years ago, now would cost her $12,000, a sum she simply could not afford; she has three kids, the oldest of whom is also diabetic. As I sat there with my mouth hanging open she told me about insulin caravans. How she and other diabetics gather and make a monthly trip to a nearby city in Canada where a particular pharmacy caters to American diabetics. (I am not going to say where they go or which pharmacy they go to, because I do not want to create problems for them.) It was an awful story of the greed of big pharma and people whose lives are now scheduled around their trips to Canada. Here's the basic information.