Wednesday, June 19th, 2019

Even If All US Drilling and Fracking Halts Today, Warns New Report, ‘Flood of Toxic Waste Streams’ Will Grow for Decades

Author:     Jessica Corbett
Source:     Common Dreams
Publication Date:     Tuesday, June 18, 2019
Stephan:   This is a really discouraging story, because once again it shows that the neoliberal economics that dominates the U.S., in which greed is the only social priority, is going to leave our children and their children with an ongoing festering environmental wound.

A fuel truck carries fuel into a fracking site past the warning signs Jan. 27, 2016 near Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Credit: J Pat Carter/Getty

For more than three decades, the U.S. government has mismanaged toxic oil and gas waste containing carcinogens, heavy metals, and radioactive materials, according to a new Earthworks report—and with the country on track to continue drilling and fracking for fossil fuels, the advocacy group warns of growing threats to the planet and public health.

“Despite over 30 years of research about the toxic impacts of the industry’s waste, it is far from being handled properly.”
Still Wasting Away

“Even if we stop all new drilling and fracking immediately, the flood of toxic waste streams will continue to grow for decades,” Melissa Troutman, the report’s lead author, said in a statement Tuesday. “In spite of industry claims of innovation, the risks from oil and gas waste are getting worse, not better.”

Building on a 2015 Earthworks analysisStill Wasting Away (pdf) details congressional and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) actions as well as industry […]

1 Comment

  1. Rev. Dean on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 2:58 pm

    We Democrats in Pennsylvania have been signing petitions against fracking for decades now but to no avail. The Republicans in our state government are as corrupt as Trump’s people, and even our Democratic Governor will not listen to us.