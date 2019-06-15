GM’s ‘can’t-do’ attitude on electric pickups: exec gives excuses for why they can’t do what others can

GM has already confirmed plans to make an electric pickup truck, but recent comments from GM president Mark Reuss don’t make it seem as if the automaker plans to produce such a vehicle any time soon.

Reuss spoke to Bloomberg on Wednesday (video), and a chunk of the interview was dedicated to GM’s electric pickup plans.

Asked when GM’s pickup trucks would become electric, Reuss said it’s “going to take a little time” and proceeded to give a number of excuses as to why.

Reuss cited charging time, charging infrastructure, and cost parity as challenges in making an electric pickup, mentioning that all three were things that “have to be really solved and very clear” for a customer to switch over from an ICE pickup. On that last point, he said,

“Thirdly, they have to be cost parity or less. No one’s going to pay more for an electric pickup truck for the work or primary use part of this.”

Reuss was also concerned about the high-volume potential of an electric pickup when compared to an ICE pickup.

“There’s lots of people who’ll go make pickup […]