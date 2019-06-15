Airbus May Make the Next Version of Its Top-Selling Jet an Electric Hybrid

Stephan: In the U.S. we have the poorly designed lethal Boeing 737 that has now killed several hundred people because of its design flaws. In Europe they have... the hybrid electric Airbus. Which plane do you think represents the future?

Airbus SE is considering bringing the world’s first hybrid-electric airliner to market as it weighs its strategy for replacing the bread-and-butter A320neo narrowbody in the next 15 years — a move that would mark a technological leap for the aerospace industry.

The European planemaker has grown confident that the revolutionary propulsion system will be ready for roll-out on an all-new single-aisle jet around 2035, according to people with knowledge of its planning. While the company has been public about its interest in hybrid engines, Airbus is now willing to consider powering its most important aircraft with the technology, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing internal deliberations.

Timelines aren’t certain and will shift as different capabilities evolve, the people said, adding that Airbus would start with a smaller single-aisle and work its way up to a size comparable to the A321neo, which seats as many 240 people. Any decision to move forward would also take into account market dynamics and competition with global rival