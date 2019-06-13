Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Thursday, June 13th, 2019

Processed foods are a much bigger health problem than we thought

Author:     Julia Belluz
Source:     Vox
Publication Date:     Jun 11, 2019, 7:40am EDT
Stephan:   The evidence against processed foods just keeps building up, and it is clear: If you want to live to a healthy old age, what you eat is going to be a big determinant as to whether you get there.

“These refined carbohydrates could be feeding the bad bacteria in the small intestine,” said researcher Marit Zinocker, “and that’s where inflammation starts.”
Credit: Getty

The case against processed food just keeps getting stronger. But, amazingly, we still don’t understand exactly why it’s so bad for us.

In two new papers published in the BMJ, the more ultraprocessed — or industrially manufactured — foods a person ate, the more likely they were to get sick and even die. In one study, they were more likely to suffer from cardiovascular problems. The other linked an ultraprocessed diet to a higher risk of death from all causes.

Those studies followed a first-of-its-kind randomized controlled trial, out of the National Institutes of Health: Researchers found people following an ultraprocessed diet ate about 500 more calories per day than those consuming minimally processed, whole foods.

Sure, potato chips, cookies, and hot dogs are chock-full of salt, sugar, fat, and calories. They can cause us to gain weight and put us at a higher risk of diseases such as […]

  1. Rev. Dean on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 5:36 pm

    My wife heard on the radio last night that Glyphosate has been found in oat products such as Cheerios that our children eat as well as other oat products. Of course they would not be in the organic oat products (if they are correctly identified). Many deaths have already occurred from this Glyphosate since it is even stronger than roundup.