Pfizer had clues its blockbuster drug could prevent Alzheimer’s. Why didn’t it tell the world?

A team of researchers inside Pfizer made a startling find in 2015: The company’s blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis therapy Enbrel, a powerful anti-inflammatory drug, appeared to reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease by 64 percent.
The results were from an analysis of hundreds of thousands of insurance claims. Verifying that the drug would actually have that effect in people would require a costly clinical trial — and after several years of internal discussion, Pfizer opted against further investigation and chose not to make the data public, the company confirmed.
Researchers in the company’s division of inflammation and immunology urged Pfizer to conduct a clinical trial on thousands of patients, which they estimated would cost $80 million, to see if the signal contained in the data was real, according to an internal company document obtained by The Washington Post.
“Enbrel could potentially safely prevent, treat and slow progression of Alzheimer’s disease,’’ said the document, a PowerPoint slide show that was prepared for review by an internal Pfizer committee in February 2018.
I suspect that the thinking process is that physicians can still prescribe the drug as an off label use. The company will make a profit without the cost of the trials and the patients will have access to the drug. Once the information is out patients and families will pressure the physician to prescribe. It is how the system actually works. The sad part is that the information was not disseminated. The more cynical among us will ask: Why the Washington Post and why now?