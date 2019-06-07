Pfizer had clues its blockbuster drug could prevent Alzheimer’s. Why didn’t it tell the world?

Stephan: Do you have a family member suffering from Alzheimer's? Do you know someone who has this debilitating disease. How would you feel if there was a drug that could lessen the damage of that drug and significantly improve the lives of Alzheimer's victims -- and it wasn't made available? The American illness profit system cares about only one thing, and they have structured the government regulatory agencies to serve industry interests. Read this... and weep.

A team of researchers inside Pfizer made a startling find in 2015: The company’s blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis therapy Enbrel, a powerful anti-inflammatory drug, appeared to reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease by 64 percent.

The results were from an analysis of hundreds of thousands of insurance claims. Verifying that the drug would actually have that effect in people would require a costly clinical trial — and after several years of internal discussion, Pfizer opted against further investigation and chose not to make the data public, the company confirmed.

Researchers in the company’s division of inflammation and immunology urged Pfizer to conduct a clinical trial on thousands of patients, which they estimated would cost $80 million, to see if the signal contained in the data was real, according to an internal company document obtained by The Washington Post.

“Enbrel could potentially safely prevent, treat and slow progression of Alzheimer’s disease,’’ said the document, a PowerPoint slide show that was prepared for review by an internal Pfizer committee in February 2018.

