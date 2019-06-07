Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Friday, June 7th, 2019

Bloomberg to put $500M into closing all remaining coal plants by 2030

Source:     CBS News
Publication Date:     JUNE 6, 2019 / 10:38 PM
 Link: Bloomberg to put $500M into closing all remaining coal plants by 2030
Stephan:   Here is some really good news, and bravo to Michael Bloomberg -- a true mensch.

Michael Bloomberg
Credit: Vanity Fair

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is plunging $500 million into an effort to close all of the nation’s remaining coal plants by 2030 and put the United States on track toward a 100% clean energy economy.The billionaire Bloomberg’s investment in the Beyond Carbon initiative marks the largest ever philanthropic effort to combat climate change, according to the mayor’s foundation. The organization will bypass the federal government and instead seek to pass climate and clean energy policies, as well as back political candidates, at the state and local level.

“We’re in a race against time with climate change, and yet there is virtually no hope of bold federal action on this issue for at least another two years. Mother Nature is not waiting on our political calendar, and neither can we,” Bloomberg said.

