White meat is just as bad for you as red beef when it comes to your cholesterol level, study says

The red meat or white meat debate is a draw: Eating white meat, such as poultry, will have an identical effect on your cholesterol level as eating red beef, new research indicates.
The long-held belief that eating white meat is less harmful for your heart may still hold true, because there may be other effects from eating red meat that contribute to cardiovascular disease, said the University of California, San Francisco researchers. This needs to be explored in more detail, they added.
Non-meat proteins such as vegetables, dairy, and legumes, including beans, show the best cholesterol benefit, according to the new study published Tuesday in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.
‘Bad’ cholesterol can lead to heart disease
It is well-known that saturated fats increase the concentration of LDL, or “bad” cholesterol, in your bloodstream and if this harmful waxy substance builds up in your arteries, the result could be a heart attack or stroke. Saturated […]
Inflammation is the driving force of virtually all disease. Cholesterol is a red herring. Reduce your inflammation and you reduce your risk for disease (cardiovascular, stroke, cancer, etc). Obesity is the greatest epidemic in our society, and rapidly the world. Obesity among other things is greatly inflammatory. Exercise, diet (no sugar, low carb), and weight are the biggest contributors to being healthy. Our bodies need cholesterol to function properly. It does not need inflammation, unless one enjoys dying early and being chronically sick.
Wow, Tony. I came here to write the exact same thing as you.