If We Want Antibiotics to Work, Consumers Have to Put Big Pressure on Factory Farms

Stephan: This is one of the most powerful examples of social self-sabotage in order to produce profit over wellbeing that one can find. We must change the chemical antibiotic industrial farming and animal husbandry techniques that now dominate American farming or we are going to destroy our soil and cause the collapse of antibiotic medicine. And the way to do that is for you, yes you, to make different choices when and where you buy food. Since this system is all about profit, your choices determine which approach to growing food and husbandry makes that profit. Every purchase is a vote. How do you vote?

The use of antibiotics in animal agriculture is a major part of the problem. More than 70 percent of the medically important antibiotics sold in the U.S. are sold for use in food animals. This is not because cows are particularly susceptible to strep throat; the majority of antibiotics used on animal farms are not used as treatment for diagnosed diseases in animals. Rather, most animals raised for food are raised on factory farms, or Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs). To produce animal products cheaply and on a large scale, animals are packed together, creating crowded, stressful and unsanitary conditions. Such conditions are inherently disease-promoting for animals. To deal with the likelihood of infections and disease associated with poor conditions without actually changing those conditions, antibiotics have become a convenient Band-Aid. As factory farming has become the predominant model for raising animals for food, more […]