‘Existential’ Risk of Climate Crisis Could Lead to Civilizational Collapse by 2050, Warns Report

Stephan: After you read this article I urge you to download the report it references and read it. I believe this is the most important issue humanity faces, rich, poor, White, Black, Hispanic, Asian, or whatever. What is happening to our spaceship is not influenced by demographics or wealth. No matter how rich or poor you are, no matter where you live, climate change is going to threaten and change every aspect of your life. There is no way to hide, no way to run away. The only leverage point is how we respond, and how quickly.

Even by the standards of the dire predictions given in climate studies, this one’s extreme: civilization itself could be past the point of no return by 2050.

That’s the conclusion from Australian climate think tank Breakthrough National Centre for Climate Restoration, which released a report (pdf) May 30 claiming that unless humanity takes drastic and immediate action to stop the climate crisis, a combination of food production instability, water shortages, and extreme weather could result in a complete societal breakdown worldwide.

“We must act collectively,” retired Australian Admiral Chris Barrie writes in the foreword to the new study. “We need strong, determined leadership in government, in business and in our communities to ensure a sustainable future for humankind.”

Though the paper acknowledges that total civilizational collapse by 2050 is an example of a worst-case scenario, it stresses that “the world is currently completely unprepared to envisage, and even less deal with, the consequences of catastrophic climate change.”

David Spratt, Breakthrough’s research director and a co-author of the group’s paper, told Vice‘s tech vertical Motherboard that “much knowledge produced for […]