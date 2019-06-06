‘Existential’ Risk of Climate Crisis Could Lead to Civilizational Collapse by 2050, Warns Report

Even by the standards of the dire predictions given in climate studies, this one’s extreme: civilization itself could be past the point of no return by 2050.
That’s the conclusion from Australian climate think tank Breakthrough National Centre for Climate Restoration, which released a report (pdf) May 30 claiming that unless humanity takes drastic and immediate action to stop the climate crisis, a combination of food production instability, water shortages, and extreme weather could result in a complete societal breakdown worldwide.
“We must act collectively,” retired Australian Admiral Chris Barrie writes in the foreword to the new study. “We need strong, determined leadership in government, in business and in our communities to ensure a sustainable future for humankind.”
Though the paper acknowledges that total civilizational collapse by 2050 is an example of a worst-case scenario, it stresses that “the world is currently completely unprepared to envisage, and even less deal with, the consequences of catastrophic climate change.”
David Spratt, Breakthrough’s research director and a co-author of the group’s paper, told Vice‘s tech vertical Motherboard that “much knowledge produced for […]
If this were the only study calling for radical change to respond to the disequilibrium of our natural world it would be one thing, but there are many calling for a radical refocusing of our priorities. Calls to mobilize in ways that only are done in wartime utilizing the skills and systems that huge amounts of national wealth have been poured into for a situation that is a genuine civilization ending threat. Somewhat ironically militaries forces around the world have the most awareness of the dangers. Present day humans have the intelligence, organizational skills and a rapidly evolving understanding of natural life-sustaining systems.
The key impediment though is the lack of emotional, mental, cultural maturity that fails to recognizes we are one species among many who are an expression of life on the planet. Mother Earth whether created by a father god or happenstance does not matter we all live or go extinct together. Apparently those in control, who if they think of this at all, imagine their wealth and incredible smarts will find a way through technologies to survive and prosper while the stupid hordes destroy themselves fighting over the last scrapes of food. I really believe that the .01% who have achieved amazing wealth care little for what happens so long as they can retreat to fortified remote locals or off planet to let the rest go down the drain. If they cared would they not as the smartest most clever of all be promoting corrective measures?
There are a lot of amazingly intelligent, aware, skilled humans alive today of all ages. Why is our world run, for the most part, by the worst and the most venal of us? There is a popular saying that “stupidity kills just not fast enough” seems applicable.
You are right Will. I think that all of us who have been long-time meditators should try to use non-local consciousness to probe the minds of those in power and change them so that they will understand what is at stake and do something about it. It can be an “intention experiment” like some others have done in the past, and will take ALL of us who know how to go into deep meditation and use the process of non-local intention, and we should coordinate the effort for the most effect possible. Maybe Stephan can help with the coordination, since I believe he has been involved with people like Lynne McTaggart and another who’s name I think is Charles Tart, as well as many others.