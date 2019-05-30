From chicken to tomatoes, here’s why American food is hurting you

Stephan: If you read me regularly you know that I have been focusing on the American food trend, because the evidence is mounting that what we eat, and how it is grown or husbanded, is literally killing us, and the earth itself. Here is a good article on why I feel as I do, based on the evidence.

The recent headlines announcing billions of dollars in damages to people who have gotten cancer after using Roundup are just the tip of a very large iceberg. There are over 1,000 lawsuits against Monsanto’s parent company, Bayer, waiting to be heard by the courts. Beyond concerns about that specific glyphosate-based weedkiller, we should be talking about the innumerable other potentially punishing chemicals in our food system.

After all, our food and our health are deeply connected. American healthcare spending has ballooned to $3.5tn a year, and yet we are sicker than most other developed countries. Meanwhile, our food system contains thousands of chemicals that have not been proven safe and many that are banned in other countries.

How did we get to this point? Unlike much of the developed world, the American regulatory […]