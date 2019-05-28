The Future of Medicine Lives in Your Gut

It’s a weird time for microbes, a sort of interspecies interregnum in which humans have realized that microbes hold way more power than we previously thought but haven’t yet wrested any of it back for ourselves. Over the past several years, studies have implicated the community of bacteria in the human gut in pretty much every terrifying malady that cannot currently be reliably prevented or cured (see: autism, cancer, neurodegenerative disease). So far, it’s pretty clear that exterminating the entire internal rain forest with antibiotics is a poor choice, but what else are we supposed to do?
Eat kimchi and cross our fingers? For now, [checks notes] yes. But in a few years, everything is going to change. “There’s been a lot of interest in manipulating the microbiome to help with disease, and there are probably close to 100 biotech companies that have initiated programs to exploit this space,” says Ramnik Xavier, codirector of the Infectious Disease and Microbiome Program at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard.
My wife and I have been taking prebiotics and probiotics for decades now and have never had to take any antibiotics. Antibiotics are indiscriminate in what they kill and good gut bacteria are some of those things they kill. I say it is better to have good gut bacteria using prebiotics and probiotics than any other medicine like antibiotics.
PS: It is also important to eat a good diet with no processed food. My wife and I eat mostly organic food we grow ourselves in our own gardens. When we do need to shop, we always buy organic or at least non-GMO food, and we remain healthy because of our eating lifestyle.