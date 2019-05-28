The Future of Medicine Lives in Your Gut

Stephan: As anti-biotic medicine fails, this is one of the new directions medicine is taking; it is also the latest on the CRISPR Trend. What I found particularly interesting is that the Egyptians of antiquity believed the human gut held the key to health and their medical approach focused on that.

It’s a weird time for microbes, a sort of interspecies interregnum in which humans have realized that microbes hold way more power than we previously thought but haven’t yet wrested any of it back for ourselves. Over the past several years, studies have implicated the community of bacteria in the human gut in pretty much every terrifying malady that cannot currently be reliably prevented or cured (see: autism, cancer, neurodegenerative disease). So far, it’s pretty clear that exterminating the entire internal rain forest with antibiotics is a poor choice, but what else are we supposed to do?

Eat kimchi and cross our fingers? For now, [checks notes] yes. But in a few years, everything is going to change. “There’s been a lot of interest in manipulating the microbiome to help with disease, and there are probably close to 100 biotech companies that have initiated programs to exploit this space,” says Ramnik Xavier, codirector of the Infectious Disease and Microbiome Program at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard.