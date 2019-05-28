Extinction and Rebellion

Stephan: I see this as very good news about a very bad news subject because it shows ordinary citizens getting up out of their chairs to take to the streets in support of rational ecological policies, and climate change remediation. Rex Weyler, who knows something about ecological activism, describes it with insight.

On May 1, the British House of Commons became the world’s first national parliament to declare a “climate emergency.” The motion is not binding and may have no effect on government policy, which appears reminiscent of the Paris emissions promises.

Nevertheless, the motion appears significant because the driving force behind this resolution was not an epiphany in the halls of British governance, but rather the Extinction Rebellion protests that closed bridges, occupied public landmarks, disrupted trains, and shut down Central London. Police had arrested over a 1,000 activists, some who had superglued themselves to Shell Oil headquarters and other buildings. The protesters gained international support and demanded a climate crisis response.

Greenpeace published polls showing widespread public support […]