Tuesday, May 28th, 2019

Extinction and Rebellion

Author:     Rex Weyler
Source:     Greenpeace
Publication Date:     17 May 2019
Stephan:   I see this as very good news about a very bad news subject because it shows ordinary citizens getting up out of their chairs to take to the streets in support of rational ecological policies, and climate change remediation. Rex Weyler, who knows something about ecological activism, describes it with insight.

On the occasion of the 2019 World Hydropower Congress, which is being held on May 14, 2019 in the Parisian district of La Défense, activists of Extinction Rebellion (XR) and Planète Amazone organized an action to raise awareness of large hydroelectric dams and against what they call hydrodisaster at the entrance of the Congress,
Credit: Samuel Boivin/NurPhoto/Getty

On May 1, the British House of Commons became the world’s first national parliament to declare a “climate emergency.” The motion is not binding and may have no effect on government policy, which appears reminiscent of the Paris emissions promises.

Nevertheless, the motion appears significant because the driving force behind this resolution was not an epiphany in the halls of British governance, but rather the Extinction Rebellion protests that closed bridges, occupied public landmarks, disrupted trains, and shut down Central London. Police had arrested over a 1,000 activists, some who had superglued themselves to Shell Oil headquarters and other buildings. The protesters gained international support and demanded a climate crisis response.

Greenpeace published polls showing widespread public support […]

