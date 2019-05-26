How our republic could die in the age of Trump — in a stunning parallel to the fall of Rome

The American republic could die, just like Rome.
Wavering for some time on the verge of becoming a complete oligarchy, America is on the verge of flipping from a democratic republic to a strongman or autocratic form of government, something that’s happened to dozens of democracies in the past few decades, but never before here. It’s possible we won’t recover from it.
The death of a republic is different from the death of a nation; Rome was a nation for nearly 2,000 years, but its period of being a republic was only around 300 years long. For the rest, it was a brutal empire with a small but wealthy and corrupt ruling class and a thin patina of democracy-for-show. (emphasis added)
Trump is openly defying the norms and laws of our republic, while calling for the imprisonment of both his political enemies and members of the very law enforcement agencies that might hold him to account. And he’s only able to do it because billionaires like Rupert Murdoch, with Fox News, and the […]
For a more in depth look at this topic, read How Democracies Die. Written by two Harvard professors it note Rome was not alone and we are well on the path.
We have needed a new Constitution for a long time now, so let’s let it die and re-create a new and better system of life which honors and respects all life and becomes part of Nature instead of thinking nature is something to be used and abused. We should also include a redistribution of wealth so all people can actually be equal.