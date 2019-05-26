How our republic could die in the age of Trump — in a stunning parallel to the fall of Rome

Stephan: Apparently, I am not the only one who sees the parallels with the Roman Empire. Here is Thom Hartmann's take on this. Thanks to the calculating spinelessness of the Democrats, the corruption of the Republicans, and the failure of a large percentage of citizens to stand up for integrity we stand on the brink of seeing the substance of American democracy dissipate leaving empty powerless forms.

The American republic could die, just like Rome.

Wavering for some time on the verge of becoming a complete oligarchy, America is on the verge of flipping from a democratic republic to a strongman or autocratic form of government, something that’s happened to dozens of democracies in the past few decades, but never before here. It’s possible we won’t recover from it.

The death of a republic is different from the death of a nation; Rome was a nation for nearly 2,000 years, but its period of being a republic was only around 300 years long. For the rest, it was a brutal empire with a small but wealthy and corrupt ruling class and a thin patina of democracy-for-show. (emphasis added)

Trump is openly defying the norms and laws of our republic, while calling for the imprisonment of both his political enemies and members of the very law enforcement agencies that might hold him to account. And he’s only able to do it because billionaires like Rupert Murdoch, with Fox News, and the […]