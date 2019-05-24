Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Friday, May 24th, 2019

Thousands of Cancer Diagnoses Tied to a Poor Diet, Study Finds

Author:     Jacqueline Howard
Source:     KSL/CNN
Publication Date:     May 22nd, 2019 @ 8:35pm
Stephan:   Here is yet another study showing the powerful role of diet affecting health. There is now so much research on this issue that it requires willful ignorance to continue eating the standard American processed foods, high red meat, low vegetable diet.

NEW YORK  — Your diet may have more impact on your cancer risk than you might think, a new study has found.

An estimated 80,110 new cancer cases among adults 20 and older in the United States in 2015 were attributable simply to eating a poor diet, according to the study, published in the JNCI Cancer Spectrumon Wednesday.

“This is equivalent to about 5.2% of all invasive cancer cases newly diagnosed among US adults in 2015,” said Dr. Fang Fang Zhang, a nutrition and cancer epidemiologist at Tufts University in Boston, who was first author of the study.

“This proportion is comparable to the proportion of cancer burden attributable to alcohol,” she said.

The researchers evaluated seven dietary factors: a low intake of vegetables, fruits, whole grains and dairy products and a high intake of processed meats, red meats and sugary beverages, such as soda.

“Low whole-grain consumption was associated with the largest cancer burden in the US, followed by low dairy intake, high processed-meat intake, low vegetable and fruit intake, high red-meat intake and high intake of sugar-sweetened beverages,” Zhang […]

  1. John Gabriel Otvos on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 3:22 am

    As a species, humans are so slow to evolve unless we’re pushed. That’s the silver lining in this understanding about the SAD. Our tradition and our culture, teach us to eat all these substances that are killing us. As Leo Tolstoy wrote in What I Believe: “As long as there are slaughterhouses, there will be battlefields.”

  2. Rev. Dean on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 2:26 pm

    Like Stephan, my wife and I try to eat mostly our own organic vegetables all year round and our doctors consider us very healthy by comparison to others who they treat, who do not eat so healthy a diet.