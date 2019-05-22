Trump is Ignoring All the Climate Change Alarms

Stephan: The views of Trump and his administration concerning plastic waste is of a piece with their views on climate change. Get ready America, as a nation we are going to be utterly unprepared for what is already here, but which is going to get much, much, worse. If you live in a Red value state particularly you are going to be experiencing a very nasty future.

Donald Trump held what was essentially a campaign rally in Louisiana this week, and his message was that he deserves credit for reversing the Obama administration’s efforts to combat climate change.

President Trump traveled to an energy state on Tuesday to boast about his administration’s reversal of Obama-era environmental policies, ticking off actions like approving oil pipelines, withdrawing from the Paris climate accord and opening up Arctic drilling that he said have resulted in an “American energy revolution.”

However, back in the reality-based world, the bad news kept coming.

Over the weekend, the climate system sounded simultaneous alarms. Near the entrance to the Arctic Ocean in northwest Russia, the temperature surged to 84 degrees Fahrenheit (29 Celsius). Meanwhile, the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere […]