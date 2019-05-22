I oversaw the U.S. nuclear power industry. Now I think it should be banned.

Stephan: I got several emails today from readers who told me I was wrong in my attitude about nuclear power that some leading ecologists believe it is the way out of carbon powered energy. I know there are some ecologists who take that position, but I write that off as ignorance of the actual facts. So, today, I give you the views of Gregory Jaczko who served on the Nuclear Regulatory Commission from 2005 to 2009, and was its chairman from 2009 to 2012.

Nuclear power was supposed to save the planet. The plants that used this technology could produce enormous amounts of electricity without the pollution caused by burning coal, oil or natural gas, which would help slow the catastrophic changes humans have forced on the Earth’s climate. As a physicist who studied esoteric properties of subatomic particles, I admired the science and the technological innovation behind the industry. And by the time I started working on nuclear issues on Capitol Hill in 1999 as an aide to Democratic lawmakers, the risks from human-caused global warming seemed to outweigh the dangers of nuclear power, which hadn’t had an accident since Chernobyl, 13 years earlier.

By 2005, my views had begun to shift.

I’d spent almost four years working on nuclear policy and witnessed the influence of the industry on the political process. Now I was serving on the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, where I saw that nuclear power was more complicated than I knew; it was a powerful business as well as […]