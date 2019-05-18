Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Saturday, May 18th, 2019

Revenge of the Coastal Elites

Author:     Timothy Egan
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     May 10, 2019 996
 Link: Revenge of the Coastal Elites
Stephan:   Alabama, Georgia, Arkanasas, Missouri, and Ohio on one side, and Washington, Oregon, and California on the other. The Great Schism Trend about which I have been writing for a decade is reaching a crisis point. It is getting harder and harder to see the United States as one country.

The unveiling of President Barack Obama Boulevard in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Credit: Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — A big crowd showed up for the festive unveiling of President Barack Obama Boulevard here last weekend, at the intersection of “hope and resistance,” as one news outlet put it. Sure, it’s just a three-and-a-half-mile stretch of road, a living ex-president’s name added to streets honoring Jefferson and Washington.

But the ceremony also marked the latest, and one of the most joyous, of the not-so-subtle ways in which the West Coast continues to live free and prosper under a president doing everything he can to hurt the 51 million Americans in the three lower-48 states that hug the Pacific shore.

President Trump hates the West Coast. He has called California “out of control” and boasted about “my sick idea” to dump migrants into the progressive cities in this time zone. Worst of all, his administration is actively working to take away health care from 

Read the Full Article