Rebuking Trump, House votes to keep US in Paris climate pact

Stephan: In contrast to the climate denial of the Republican Party and its don, here is some good news. It is hardly the best news, only a step on a path, but good news nonetheless. The Democratic Party is going to formally embrace climate change, and in the House they have put their votes in alignment with their polemics. Nothing will happen, of course, because the Republican-controlled Senate will block this House action. But it does mean that one party understands what is at risk and is willing to take action, and that is a big step, as absurd as that is. We should be preparing as we prepared for World War II. All hands on deck, as they say in the Navy.

WASHINGTON — The Democratic-controlled House approved a bill Thursday that would prevent President Donald Trump from fulfilling his pledge to withdraw the United States from the landmark Paris climate agreement and ensure the U.S. honors its commitments under the global accord. (emphasis added)

The bill falls far short of the ambitious Green New Deal pushed by many Democrats, but it is the first significant climate legislation approved by the House in nearly a decade. The measure was approved, 231-190, and now goes to the Republican-run Senate, where it is unlikely to move forward. Trump has said he will veto the legislation if it reaches his desk.

Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla., head of a House select committee on climate change, said passage of the bill sent an important signal that Democrats are prepared to act on global warming after reclaiming the House majority in last year’s elections.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called the House bill a “futile gesture to handcuff the U.S. economy through the ill-fated Paris deal” and said it “will go nowhere here in the Senate.”

Trump pledged in 2017 […]