Rebuking Trump, House votes to keep US in Paris climate pact

WASHINGTON — The Democratic-controlled House approved a bill Thursday that would prevent President Donald Trump from fulfilling his pledge to withdraw the United States from the landmark Paris climate agreement and ensure the U.S. honors its commitments under the global accord. (emphasis added)
The bill falls far short of the ambitious Green New Deal pushed by many Democrats, but it is the first significant climate legislation approved by the House in nearly a decade. The measure was approved, 231-190, and now goes to the Republican-run Senate, where it is unlikely to move forward. Trump has said he will veto the legislation if it reaches his desk.
Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla., head of a House select committee on climate change, said passage of the bill sent an important signal that Democrats are prepared to act on global warming after reclaiming the House majority in last year’s elections.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called the House bill a “futile gesture to handcuff the U.S. economy through the ill-fated Paris deal” and said it “will go nowhere here in the Senate.”
The Senate should not have so much power. They really do not represent the people at all, the way the house does. There should not be two Senators from each state with so much power. I submit that we need a new Constitution, that better represents the majority of the people. The purpose of the Senate has outlived it’s purpose: each state does not need an equal say in how this country is run.