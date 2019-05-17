Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Friday, May 17th, 2019

In Flood-Hit Midwest, Mayors See Climate Change as a Subject Best Avoided

Author:     Mitch Smith and John Schwartz
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     May 15, 2019
Stephan:   As the reality of climate change is shoved into the face of Red value cities in the Midwest it is fascinating to watch how they try to deal with it, and fit it into their worldview.

The Mississippi River, which gushed into downtown Davenport, Iowa, at record levels two weeks ago, has finally retreated toward its banks.
Credit Daniel Acker/The New York Times

DAVENPORT, IOWA — The Mississippi River, which gushed into downtown Davenport at record levels two weeks ago, has finally retreated toward its banks. Left behind: A truck-size hole in the temporary flood barrier, dead fish on mud-caked Pershing Avenue, and an urgent conversation about how to shield the city from the next flood.

As Mayor Frank Klipsch of Davenport starts that conversation — a wide-ranging discussion of upstream levee heights, riverfront development and whether the city should install permanent flood protection — there is one topic he sees little benefit in raising: human-caused climate change.

“We know there’s something going on, so how do we come together and deal with that?” said Mr. Klipsch, a two-term mayor who said taking a stance on climate change could be “divisive.” “Let’s not try to label it. Let’s not try to […]

1 Comment

  1. Rev. Dean on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 12:16 am

    It is a shame we cannot send all this extra water over to India. That would be real sharing; real promotion of democracy.