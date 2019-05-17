In Flood-Hit Midwest, Mayors See Climate Change as a Subject Best Avoided

Stephan: As the reality of climate change is shoved into the face of Red value cities in the Midwest it is fascinating to watch how they try to deal with it, and fit it into their worldview.

DAVENPORT, IOWA — The Mississippi River, which gushed into downtown Davenport at record levels two weeks ago, has finally retreated toward its banks. Left behind: A truck-size hole in the temporary flood barrier, dead fish on mud-caked Pershing Avenue, and an urgent conversation about how to shield the city from the next flood.

As Mayor Frank Klipsch of Davenport starts that conversation — a wide-ranging discussion of upstream levee heights, riverfront development and whether the city should install permanent flood protection — there is one topic he sees little benefit in raising: human-caused climate change.

“We know there’s something going on, so how do we come together and deal with that?” said Mr. Klipsch, a two-term mayor who said taking a stance on climate change could be “divisive.” “Let’s not try to label it. Let’s not try to […]