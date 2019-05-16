US environment agency cuts funding for kids’ health studies

Stephan: Trump, and those he has selected to be around him, over and over make it explicitly clear they have nothing but contempt for you, your family, your children, and your parents. This is their latest action to make this point, and this time it is about children. You would think that the self-inflicted mess we are in would result in there being mass demonstrations going on in the streets of every American town and city. But no. In fact, Trump has a 42.4% approval rating. I am beginning to think that Americans don't deserve the America the Founders created and that generations of Americans have fought to preserve. As I listen to the news concerning the new law blocking essentially all abortion in Alabama, and consider everything else going on throughout the country I am beginning to think that like the Roman empire America is very quickly abandoning a role of leadership, and that like the Romans it is happening not as a result of outside forces but, rather, from the inside. Citation: Rauh, V. A. et al. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 109 , 7871-7876 (2012).

The Columbia Center for Children’s Environmental Health has tracked the lives of hundreds of children in New York City since 1998. Scientists have collected samples of blood, urine and even the air in children’s homes, starting when their subjects were in the womb, to tease out the health effects of chemicals and pollutants. The centre’s findings influenced New York City’s decision in 2018 to phase out diesel buses, and its staff members teach schools and community groups about the harmful chemicals and pollution that kids encounter each day.

Now, the future of the Columbia facility and a dozen like it is in doubt. Their last grants from the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which has provided half of the centres’ funding for two decades, will expire in July — and the agency has decided that it will not renew its support for the facilities.

The programme’s other government sponsor, the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS) says […]