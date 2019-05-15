Roman numerals, anyone? Poll suggests bias against Arabic numerals

Stephan: Fifty six percent of Americans are against teaching Arabic numerals to American children. Can you believe that in MMXIX such ignorance exists? Or is it just American racism? Or both together? Not to be pedantic but actually, the notation system was developed in India sometime during the 1st to 4th century CE not Arabia.

Who knows exactly what a new poll says about mathematics in America, but the reactions to a recent poll on the topic are a little alarming.

When CivicScience, a Pittsburgh-based market research firm, polled more than 3,200 Americans on the issue of mathematics instruction last week, 56% of the respondents said Arabic numerals should not be taught in American schools; 29% said it should be part of the curriculum, while 16% offered no opinion.

View image on Twitter John Dick@jdcivicscience Ladies and Gentlemen: The saddest and funniest testament to American bigotry we’ve ever seen in our data.

