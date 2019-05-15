Koch Media Covers Koch Groups’ Letter Citing Koch Reports Opposing Electric Vehicles

A couple weeks ago we discussed the ongoing Koch effort to fight electric vehicle tax credits, and the many debunkings of their “factual” and rhetorical justifications. So excuse us for retreading slightly old ground, but we would be remiss not to point out the latest and starkest example of how the Koch network creates its own reality.

On Thursday, the Daily Caller “reported” on a letter sent to Congress opposing electric vehicle tax credits, signed by a bunch of conservative groups. Now the story makes it seem as if it’s a broad coalition of conservative groups presenting a credible argument, independent of any possible profit motive.

That is, of course, hardly the case.

As Ben Jarvey at DeSmog pointed out in his debunking, the Caller’s story went live at 5:10am- well before the letter could have possibly been delivered and press notified. So it seems that the Koch groups coordinated with the Koch-funded media outlet on the release of a letter filled with Koch talking points, in order to advance the Koch’s argument for a political change Koch Industries will benefit from.

This is one of the […]