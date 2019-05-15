Fox Business host attacks greedy cancer victims for suing Monsanto into ‘absolute ruin’ over weed killer illness

Fox Business anchor Stuart Varney on Tuesday lashed out at a California court after it awarded more than $2 billionto a couple who accused Monsanto’s Roundup weed killer of causing cancer.
In a rant on his Fox Business show, Varney insisted that the cancer victims had been awarded too much money.
“I’m going to call that a travesty of justice,” Varney explained. “Get your case in front of a sympathetic jury and who knows how much money you can walk away with. But is it justice?”
“There’s more [Monsanto] lawsuits to come,” the host warned. “The German company which makes Roundup faces absolute ruin.”
According to Varney, environmental activists — who he refers to as “the greens” — dislike the way Roundup only works with genetically modified crops.
“It’s like blasphemy to them!” Varney griped. “See what’s happening here? A heavy dose of environmental politics. If the plaintiffs can pin a cancer verdict on Roundup, they can take down the world’s biggest gene modifier and that’s what […]
This shows who owns the media and the best way to get under the skin of corporations
is exactly what Stephan has been saying. Hit them in the pocket book- that is all they care about anyway.