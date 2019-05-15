Fox Business host attacks greedy cancer victims for suing Monsanto into ‘absolute ruin’ over weed killer illness

Stephan: You know my opinion of Monsanto and the recent California judgment against them. Here is how that all played on Fox.

Fox Business anchor Stuart Varney on Tuesday lashed out at a California court after it awarded more than $2 billionto a couple who accused Monsanto’s Roundup weed killer of causing cancer.

In a rant on his Fox Business show, Varney insisted that the cancer victims had been awarded too much money.

“I’m going to call that a travesty of justice,” Varney explained. “Get your case in front of a sympathetic jury and who knows how much money you can walk away with. But is it justice?”

“There’s more [Monsanto] lawsuits to come,” the host warned. “The German company which makes Roundup faces absolute ruin.”

According to Varney, environmental activists — who he refers to as “the greens” — dislike the way Roundup only works with genetically modified crops.

“It’s like blasphemy to them!” Varney griped. “See what’s happening here? A heavy dose of environmental politics. If the plaintiffs can pin a cancer verdict on Roundup, they can take down the world’s biggest gene modifier and that’s what […]