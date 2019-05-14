Inslee rolls out sweeping climate plan, setting new standard for 2020 Democrats

Stephan: It is pretty much a rule, based on social outcome data, that Democrats govern better than Republicans, and no Democratic politician better understands climate change, or makes it more of a priority that Washington State Democratic governor Jay Inslee. I hope the party and its voters listen closely to Inslee so that no matter who gets the nomination, Inslee's approach to climate change is adopted. It is up to you to make this happen.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democratic presidential candidate who has dedicated his entire campaign to addressing the climate crisis, unveiled his first major policy proposal Friday morning. The ambitious plan charts a course other presidential contenders may follow as climate change becomes a top issue for the crowded primary field.

Calling climate change “the defining challenge of our time” in a statement, Inslee described his proposal as “a bold and aggressive national policy” to slash greenhouse gas emissions and dramatically shift the electrical grid. The 100% Clean Energy for America Plan aims to achieve 100% carbon-neutral electricity, 100% zero-emission new vehicles, and 100% zero-carbon new buildings — all within the next 11 years. The transportation, buildings, and electricity sectors contribute nearly 70% of the nation’s climate pollution.

With more components slated to be released in the coming weeks, Inslee is proposing a “bold 10-year mobilization” to achieve net-zero emissions while creating jobs and bolstering the economy. An alarming report released last fall […]