Monday, May 13th, 2019

These “biosolar panels” suck CO2 from the air to grow edible algae

Author:     Adele Peters
Source:     Fast Company
Publication Date:     05.01.19
Stephan:   There is a growing amount of good news coming out about alternative technologies. Most of it is not American, which has a wide range of implications, none good for the U.S.,  but that doesn't mean these new technologies aren't going to be successful in influencing the world in a positive way.

Biosolar algae covered panels Credit: Imperial College London/Thomas Glover

At Imperial College London’s new campus in West London, some rooftops will soon hold bright green “biosolar” panels covered with algae. The plants suck carbon dioxide out of the air and produce fresh oxygen at a rate 100 times faster than trees covering the same amount of land–and then the microscopic organisms can be harvested to be used in food.

“We call it a ‘BioSolar Leaf,’” says Julian Melchiorri, CEO of Arborea, the company that designed the new technology. “It uses solar energy, but instead of converting solar energy into electricity [like a solar panel], we convert solar energy into food.”

Melchiorri, who graduated from a joint masters program at Imperial College London and the Royal College of Art in 2014, is primarily focused on using the technology at a larger scale to produce ingredients. It’s a way to produce more protein in a given area than any other type of food production; the algae are also a source of antioxidants and other nutrients. In pasta, for example, […]

