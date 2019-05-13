Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Monday, May 13th, 2019

Good News

Author:     Stephan A. Schwartz
Source:     Schwartzreport
Publication Date:     13 May 2019
 Link: Good News
Stephan:   There has been so much bad news in the last several weeks. The country has been lost in the fecal miasma that we call the Trump administration. But underneath that a whole range of interesting things have been going on that portend some positive good news. So today's edition is committed those developments. It will make us all feel a little cleaner.
1 Comment

  1. Sue Leland-McKenzie on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 9:42 am

    Stephan, thank you so much for posting a good news edition. Would you consider doing this on a weekly basis?