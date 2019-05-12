To Be Sick and Not Rich Is the Nightmare of Medical Care in the US

Stephan: The American illness profit system is, or ought to be, a national scandal, with stories leading the news regularly until something is done. How can we possibly prepare for climate change with a healthcare system that is not about wellness but about profit? Look at what is going on in places like Houston, Puerto Rico, and Florida months or years after their major climatic events. Is that how you want to live? Instead of the anti-democratic criminal and inept government we currently enjoy we need to clean house and elect men and woman committed to creating a responsible federal government that enacts universal healthcare based on wellbeing not profit. It is going to take time to do that. We need to start now. Nothing else is going to get us through. Why aren't we talking about this? Why aren't you talking about it? Why aren't we all talking about it?

On this extremely hot summer day, the ear-splitting siren screaming through New York’s streets is coming from the ambulance I’m in — on a gurney on my way to the ER. That only makes the siren, loud as it is, all the more alarming.

I fell. The pain, its location and intensity, suggests I’ve probably broken my hip.

The kind face of the emergency medical technician hovering above me asks questions softly and I confess that I’m in terrible pain. Other gentle hands are busy taking blood pressure and doing oxygen counts. These EMT workers, employees of the Fire Department, are good at what they do.

At the ER entrance, the gurney’s lifted out of the vehicle, wheels are dropped, and it’s rolled inside. Under a ceiling of bright white lights, it passes — and so I pass — one cubicle after another. I catch bits of voices, speaking in several languages.

My friend, who’s come with me to the ER, roots around in my purse for my insurance and then heads for the admissions office. Alone, I close my eyes to shut out the glare […]