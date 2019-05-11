Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Saturday, May 11th, 2019

Illinois might start charging $1,000 per year to own an electric vehicle: ‘It’s outrageous’

Author:     Robert Channick
Source:     Chicago Tribune
Publication Date:     10 May 2019 | 9:15 a.m.
 Link: Illinois might start charging $1,000 per year to own an electric vehicle: ‘It’s outrageous’
Stephan:   The rest of the developed world is trying to get out of carbon energy as fast as possible, but here in the United States, well things are different. This is a truly stupid legislative move in Illinois, and it is the work of a Democrat, demonstrating that dumbness is not partisan.

Nicoletta Skarlatos, of Chicago, stands May 9, 2019, with the Tesla Model S that she purchased to avoid having to pay to keep a gas tank filled. Skarlatos and other owners of electric cars may be facing a $1,000 annual state registration fee for electric cars.
Credit: Warren Skalski/Chicago Tribune

A proposed hike in Illinois’ annual registration fee for electric vehicles, from $17.50 to $1,000, is being called unfair by current EV owners, and a sales disincentive by manufacturers — just as the new technology is beginning to gain broader traction.

“It’s outrageous,” said Nicoletta Skarlatos, 56, of Chicago, who bought a Tesla Model S five years ago. “I thought Illinois was progressive and would want to encourage EV ownership.”

Aimed at raising money to make overdue road improvements across Illinois, the proposed legislation would also more than double the state’s gas tax to 44 cents a gallon and raise the registration fee for standard vehicles to $148, from $98, among other elements.

But the kicker is a nearly 60-fold increase […]

Read the Full Article

1 Comment

  1. Rev. Dean on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 9:27 pm

    Obviously, their state government is controlled by idiots.