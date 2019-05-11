Illinois might start charging $1,000 per year to own an electric vehicle: ‘It’s outrageous’

Stephan: The rest of the developed world is trying to get out of carbon energy as fast as possible, but here in the United States, well things are different. This is a truly stupid legislative move in Illinois, and it is the work of a Democrat, demonstrating that dumbness is not partisan.

A proposed hike in Illinois’ annual registration fee for electric vehicles, from $17.50 to $1,000, is being called unfair by current EV owners, and a sales disincentive by manufacturers — just as the new technology is beginning to gain broader traction.

“It’s outrageous,” said Nicoletta Skarlatos, 56, of Chicago, who bought a Tesla Model S five years ago. “I thought Illinois was progressive and would want to encourage EV ownership.”

Aimed at raising money to make overdue road improvements across Illinois, the proposed legislation would also more than double the state’s gas tax to 44 cents a gallon and raise the registration fee for standard vehicles to $148, from $98, among other elements.

But the kicker is a nearly 60-fold increase […]